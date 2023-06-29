Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $3.86

As of close of business last night, Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.86, up 0.26% from its previous closing price of $3.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1201371 shares were traded. FREE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8300.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FREE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Imperial Capital on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Sababa Holdings Free LLC bought 488,923 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,466,671 led to the insider holds 8,855,223 shares of the business.

Fiaux Bernardo bought 21,950 shares of FREE for $75,947 on May 25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.46 per share. On May 24, another insider, Fiaux Bernardo, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 19,962 shares for $3.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 64,876 and bolstered with 78,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FREE now has a Market Capitalization of 162.65M and an Enterprise Value of 586.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -115.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREE has reached a high of $6.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7993, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3665.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FREE traded 539.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.41M. Insiders hold about 24.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FREE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 2.99M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.89% and a Short% of Float of 10.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $136.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.7M to a low estimate of $134.47M. As of the current estimate, Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.5M, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.08M, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $139.04M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FREE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $557.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $550.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $554.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.27M, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $577.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $586.3M and the low estimate is $573.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.