XP Inc. (XP) Stocks Reach New Highs at $22.62 During Trading Session

After finishing at $22.45 in the prior trading day, XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) closed at $22.62, up 0.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4008653 shares were traded. XP stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.34.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XP now has a Market Capitalization of 12.16B and an Enterprise Value of 10.28B. As of this moment, XP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XP has reached a high of $25.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 536.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 420.51M. Insiders hold about 19.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.85M with a Short Ratio of 18.85M, compared to 21.57M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $1.97, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $737.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $764.19M to a low estimate of $716M. As of the current estimate, XP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $641.29M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $775.52M, an increase of 12.00% less than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $790.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $747.47M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.72B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.7B and the low estimate is $3.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.