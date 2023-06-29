Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) was $29.00 for the day, up 0.03% from the previous closing price of $28.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533601 shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZNTL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 4,760,000 shares for $22.66 per share. The transaction valued at 107,861,600 led to the insider holds 13,959,973 shares of the business.

Gallagher Cam sold 27,768 shares of ZNTL for $729,506 on May 31. The President now owns 463,502 shares after completing the transaction at $26.27 per share. On May 26, another insider, Bunker Kevin D., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $30.02 each. As a result, the insider received 2,401,248 and left with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZNTL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.04B and an Enterprise Value of 1.70B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $32.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.94.

Shares Statistics:

ZNTL traded an average of 999.56K shares per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.72M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.09% stake in the company. Shares short for ZNTL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.27M with a Short Ratio of 13.27M, compared to 10.62M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.31% and a Short% of Float of 32.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.91 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was -$1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.05, with high estimates of -$0.92 and low estimates of -$1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.81 and -$4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.26. EPS for the following year is -$4.43, with 11 analysts recommending between -$3.59 and -$5.8.