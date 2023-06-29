Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) closed at $144.11 in the last session, down -0.38% from day before closing price of $144.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1840142 shares were traded. ZS stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.72.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $180.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Schlossman Robert sold 1,322 shares for $152.11 per share. The transaction valued at 201,089 led to the insider holds 135,777 shares of the business.

Rajic Dali sold 7,017 shares of ZS for $1,099,165 on Jun 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 328,406 shares after completing the transaction at $156.64 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, CANESSA REMO, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,191 shares for $156.64 each. As a result, the insider received 969,778 and left with 310,065 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZS now has a Market Capitalization of 21.10B and an Enterprise Value of 20.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -116.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $194.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 129.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZS traded on average about 3.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 145.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.47M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.22M with a Short Ratio of 7.22M, compared to 8.01M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 8.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 34 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 37 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 34 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $430.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $433.46M to a low estimate of $428.6M. As of the current estimate, Zscaler Inc.’s year-ago sales were $318.06M, an estimated increase of 35.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 46.00% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.