27 analysts offer recommendations for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) stock

The price of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) closed at $68.23 in the last session, up 0.22% from day before closing price of $68.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1406628 shares were traded. AAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.88.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AAP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Pertz Douglas A bought 4,575 shares for $66.02 per share. The transaction valued at 302,058 led to the insider holds 12,831 shares of the business.

Pertz Douglas A bought 1,570 shares of AAP for $100,088 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 8,256 shares after completing the transaction at $63.75 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Hilson Joan M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 388 shares for $64.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,933 and bolstered with 388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.05B and an Enterprise Value of 7.99B. As of this moment, Advance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAP has reached a high of $212.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AAP traded on average about 2.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.16% stake in the company. Shares short for AAP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 2.13M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 7.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AAP is 1.00, which was 6.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 66.70% for AAP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $3.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.32 and low estimates of $1.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.3 and $5.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.96. EPS for the following year is $6.87, with 24 analysts recommending between $8.36 and $4.98.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.61B. As of the current estimate, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.67B, an estimated increase of 0.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.15B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.71B and the low estimate is $11.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.