5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM) closed at $3.54 up 1.58% from its previous closing price of $3.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1043602 shares were traded. FEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 5E Advanced Materials Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when SALISBURY DAVID J bought 4,955 shares for $3.96 per share. The transaction valued at 19,617 led to the insider holds 7,286 shares of the business.

vant Hoff Graham bought 4,250 shares of FEAM for $16,384 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 4,250 shares after completing the transaction at $3.85 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FEAM now has a Market Capitalization of 173.73M and an Enterprise Value of 174.08M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FEAM has reached a high of $21.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9506, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.2718.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FEAM has traded an average of 270.75K shares per day and 293.81k over the past ten days. A total of 44.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.43M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FEAM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.88M, compared to 3.87M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.78% and a Short% of Float of 9.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$1.04, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$1.16.