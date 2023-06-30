Abcam plc (ABCM)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1677932 shares were traded. ABCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABCM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on June 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $22 from $23 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABCM now has a Market Capitalization of 5.05B and an Enterprise Value of 5.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 122.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCM has reached a high of $24.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 228.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.54M. Insiders hold about 6.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 769.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 603.48k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.