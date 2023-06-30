Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN) Stocks Hit Low of $19.95 Before Closing at $21.03

In the latest session, Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN) closed at $21.03 up 0.24% from its previous closing price of $20.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 842114 shares were traded. SLRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.95.

For a deeper understanding of Acelyrin Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Westlake BioPartners Fund II, bought 1,250,000 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 22,500,000 led to the insider holds 9,790,729 shares of the business.

SEIDENBERG BETH C bought 1,250,000 shares of SLRN for $22,500,000 on May 09. The Director now owns 9,790,729 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share. On May 09, another insider, SEIDENBERG BETH C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,080,000 and bolstered with 60,000 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLRN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.20B and an Enterprise Value of 1.91B.

Over the past 52 weeks, SLRN has reached a high of $25.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.35.

For the past three months, SLRN has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 1.39M over the past ten days. A total of 97.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Shares short for SLRN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 1.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.67 and -$10.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.94. EPS for the following year is -$3.12, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.94 and -$3.23.