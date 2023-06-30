Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) was $483.77 for the day, up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $482.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1904259 shares were traded. ADBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $485.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $479.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADBE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on June 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $570 from $500 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when WARNOCK JOHN E sold 3,000 shares for $481.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,444,228 led to the insider holds 372,965 shares of the business.

Rao Dana sold 2,600 shares of ADBE for $1,248,549 on Jun 23. The EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 17,466 shares after completing the transaction at $480.21 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, NARAYEN SHANTANU, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $478.03 each. As a result, the insider received 16,731,218 and left with 403,352 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADBE now has a Market Capitalization of 221.60B and an Enterprise Value of 219.11B. As of this moment, Adobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has reached a high of $518.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $274.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 404.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 353.84.

Shares Statistics:

ADBE traded an average of 3.76M shares per day over the past three months and 5.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 459.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 457.38M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ADBE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.70M, compared to 5.92M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.04 and a low estimate of $3.95, while EPS last year was $3.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.05, with high estimates of $4.18 and low estimates of $4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.93 and $15.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.73. EPS for the following year is $17.78, with 30 analysts recommending between $19.13 and $16.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 25 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.94B to a low estimate of $4.84B. As of the current estimate, Adobe Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.43B, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $5B, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.97B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.61B, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.63B and the low estimate is $21.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.