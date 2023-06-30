AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $129.25

As of close of business last night, AGCO Corporation’s stock clocked out at $129.25, down -1.03% from its previous closing price of $130.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558639 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3363.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $135 from $149 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi sold 744 shares for $140.71 per share. The transaction valued at 104,688 led to the insider holds 26,867 shares of the business.

LONG LARA THRUSH sold 1,623 shares of AGCO for $225,207 on Feb 21. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 782 shares after completing the transaction at $138.76 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Crain Robert B, who serves as the SVP, Customer Experience of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $138.32 each. As a result, the insider received 1,383,200 and left with 34,367 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGCO now has a Market Capitalization of 9.78B and an Enterprise Value of 11.33B. As of this moment, AGCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGCO has reached a high of $139.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGCO traded 639.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 631.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.93M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AGCO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.42M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, AGCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.80. The current Payout Ratio is 7.40% for AGCO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 31, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.16 and a low estimate of $3.18, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.26, with high estimates of $3.65 and low estimates of $2.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.12 and $13.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.55. EPS for the following year is $14.63, with 18 analysts recommending between $15.64 and $12.92.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $3.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.89B to a low estimate of $3.4B. As of the current estimate, AGCO Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated increase of 26.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.4B, an increase of 3.10% less than the figure of $26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.22B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.65B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.53B and the low estimate is $13.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.