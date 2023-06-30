Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $1.97

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed the day trading at $125.10 down -1.98% from the previous closing price of $127.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4238812 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.42.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABNB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Gebbia Joseph sold 516,667 shares for $124.65 per share. The transaction valued at 64,401,183 led to the insider holds 2,700,101 shares of the business.

BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 2,750 shares of ABNB for $342,128 on Jun 27. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 200,651 shares after completing the transaction at $124.41 per share. On Jun 26, another insider, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,750 shares for $123.00 each. As a result, the insider received 338,250 and left with 203,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABNB now has a Market Capitalization of 80.60B and an Enterprise Value of 72.35B. As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $144.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABNB traded about 6.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABNB traded about 5.23M shares per day. A total of 634.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 392.44M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 25.4M with a Short Ratio of 25.40M, compared to 23.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.45. EPS for the following year is $4.04, with 28 analysts recommending between $5.28 and $3.18.

Revenue Estimates

31 analysts predict $2.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.45B to a low estimate of $2.37B. As of the current estimate, Airbnb Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.1B, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2B, an increase of 12.50% less than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.9B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.4B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.86B and the low estimate is $9.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.