Ambev S.A. (ABEV)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11113219 shares were traded. ABEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.74.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABEV now has a Market Capitalization of 49.79B and an Enterprise Value of 48.00B. As of this moment, Ambev’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABEV has reached a high of $3.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8272.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABEV traded on average about 15.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.41B. Shares short for ABEV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 24.05M with a Short Ratio of 24.05M, compared to 21.44M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ABEV is 0.14, which was 0.76 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 24.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 387.80% for ABEV, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 10, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.09B to a low estimate of $3.6B. As of the current estimate, Ambev S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.65B, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.42B, an increase of 12.50% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.15B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.44B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.39B and the low estimate is $16.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.