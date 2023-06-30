Ameren Corporation (AEE) Records 0.82 million Shares Traded, Reaches $81.48 High

After finishing at $80.85 in the prior trading day, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) closed at $80.99, up 0.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 822412 shares were traded. AEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.94.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AEE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Diya Fadi M sold 36,940 shares for $82.37 per share. The transaction valued at 3,042,748 led to the insider holds 57,676 shares of the business.

MOEHN MICHAEL L sold 3,080 shares of AEE for $249,850 on Jun 01. The Sr Executive VP & CFO now owns 164,179 shares after completing the transaction at $81.12 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Diya Fadi M, who serves as the SVP & CNO of Subsidiary of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $84.41 each. As a result, the insider received 422,050 and left with 94,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEE now has a Market Capitalization of 21.23B and an Enterprise Value of 36.75B. As of this moment, Ameren’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEE has reached a high of $97.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 262.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.49M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AEE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 4.46M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AEE’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.40, compared to 2.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.60.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.87, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.39 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.37. EPS for the following year is $4.68, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.74 and $4.61.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of the current estimate, Ameren Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.73B, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.29B, an increase of 21.10% over than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.96B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.89B and the low estimate is $6.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.