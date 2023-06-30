AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $6.45

As of close of business last night, AMTD Digital Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.45, up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $6.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1746394 shares were traded. HKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HKD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 50.80 and its Current Ratio is at 50.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HKD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.17B and an Enterprise Value of 1.03B. As of this moment, AMTD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HKD has reached a high of $2555.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HKD traded 1.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 819.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 179.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.32M. Shares short for HKD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 2.93M on May 14, 2023.