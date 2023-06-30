Analyst EPS estimates for PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) stock

After finishing at $183.70 in the prior trading day, PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) closed at $183.88, up 0.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5769467 shares were traded. PEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $183.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $181.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when POHLAD ROBERT C sold 75,000 shares for $172.47 per share. The transaction valued at 12,935,148 led to the insider holds 183,929 shares of the business.

Krishnan Ramkumar sold 16,827 shares of PEP for $2,905,962 on Mar 07. The CEO Intl Beverages & CCO now owns 49,000 shares after completing the transaction at $172.70 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Gallagher Marie T., who serves as the SVP and Controller of the company, sold 5,558 shares for $180.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,486 and left with 41,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEP now has a Market Capitalization of 253.15B and an Enterprise Value of 289.71B. As of this moment, PepsiCo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEP has reached a high of $196.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 187.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 178.97.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PEP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.98M with a Short Ratio of 10.98M, compared to 12.75M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PEP’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.60, compared to 5.06 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 96.40% for PEP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.13, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $2.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $7.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.32. EPS for the following year is $7.94, with 22 analysts recommending between $8.3 and $7.76.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $21.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.02B to a low estimate of $21.49B. As of the current estimate, PepsiCo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.23B, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.02B, an increase of 4.80% less than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.47B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $86.39B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96.5B and the low estimate is $94.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.