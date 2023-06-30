Analysts predict EPS of $1.83 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)’s current quarter

After finishing at $215.61 in the prior trading day, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) closed at $216.46, up 0.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1539676 shares were traded. ADP stock price reached its highest trading level at $219.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $214.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 02, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $230.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Albinson Brock sold 1,500 shares for $220.00 per share. The transaction valued at 330,000 led to the insider holds 5,317 shares of the business.

Weinstein Donald sold 5,075 shares of ADP for $1,243,375 on Jan 11. The Corporate VP now owns 32,950 shares after completing the transaction at $245.00 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Rodriguez Carlos A, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 37,594 shares for $241.29 each. As a result, the insider received 9,071,170 and left with 44,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADP now has a Market Capitalization of 89.08B and an Enterprise Value of 90.57B. As of this moment, Automatic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADP has reached a high of $274.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $201.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 215.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 229.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 413.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 410.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ADP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.15M, compared to 5.15M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ADP’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.58, compared to 5.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95. The current Payout Ratio is 55.50% for ADP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1139:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $1.78, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.04, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.21 and $8.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.17. EPS for the following year is $8.92, with 19 analysts recommending between $9.26 and $8.5.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $4.39B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.5B to a low estimate of $4.31B. As of the current estimate, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.13B, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.46B, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.4B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.5B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.4B and the low estimate is $18.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.