Analysts predict EPS of $8.83 for Elevance Health Inc. (ELV)’s current quarter

After finishing at $437.11 in the prior trading day, Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) closed at $440.10, up 0.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1380479 shares were traded. ELV stock price reached its highest trading level at $440.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $435.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ELV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $571 from $500 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when MCCARTHY GLORIA M sold 15,098 shares for $444.76 per share. The transaction valued at 6,714,978 led to the insider holds 51,435 shares of the business.

Kendrick Charles Morgan JR sold 2,314 shares of ELV for $1,069,577 on Mar 09. The EVP & President, Commercial now owns 15,327 shares after completing the transaction at $462.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELV now has a Market Capitalization of 103.62B and an Enterprise Value of 118.94B. As of this moment, Elevance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELV has reached a high of $549.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $428.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 457.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 481.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 237.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ELV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 1.84M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ELV’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.32, compared to 5.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.11.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.99 and a low estimate of $8.53, while EPS last year was $8.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.46, with high estimates of $8.87 and low estimates of $8.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $33.67 and $32.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $32.84. EPS for the following year is $36.99, with 23 analysts recommending between $38.37 and $36.2.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $41.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.34B to a low estimate of $40.8B. As of the current estimate, Elevance Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.48B, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.7B, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.15B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $168.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.66B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $173.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $178.18B and the low estimate is $168.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.