Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC)

In the latest session, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) closed at $20.91 down -0.71% from its previous closing price of $21.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 961423 shares were traded. PPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Sandri Fabio sold 12,234 shares for $24.36 per share. The transaction valued at 298,020 led to the insider holds 248,111 shares of the business.

Galvanoni Matthew R sold 2,805 shares of PPC for $68,330 on Feb 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,053 shares after completing the transaction at $24.36 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Sandri Fabio, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 33,471 shares for $30.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,006,135 and left with 260,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.99B and an Enterprise Value of 8.36B. As of this moment, Pilgrim’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPC has reached a high of $33.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PPC has traded an average of 796.15K shares per day and 1.14M over the past ten days. A total of 236.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PPC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 2.25M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PPC, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of May 05, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.36B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.56B to a low estimate of $4.16B. As of the current estimate, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.63B, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.33B, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.08B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.47B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.51B and the low estimate is $16.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.