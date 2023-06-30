Analysts provide stock recommendations for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) closed the day trading at $30.37 down -0.59% from the previous closing price of $30.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1267166 shares were traded. HMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HMC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMC now has a Market Capitalization of 50.65B and an Enterprise Value of 75.65B. As of this moment, Honda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMC has reached a high of $32.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HMC traded about 1.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HMC traded about 1.48M shares per day. A total of 1.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.66B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HMC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 1.63M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

HMC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.87, up from 120.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 392.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.71. The current Payout Ratio is 31.03% for HMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.