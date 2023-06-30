Analyzing Axonics Inc. (AXNX)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Axonics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $50.32, up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $50.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530370 shares were traded.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AXNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 285.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CL King on May 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Dearen Danny L. sold 7,999 shares for $49.46 per share. The transaction valued at 395,646 led to the insider holds 9,202 shares of the business.

Dearen Danny L. sold 20,000 shares of AXNX for $1,204,137 on Apr 21. The President & CFO now owns 17,201 shares after completing the transaction at $60.21 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, Dearen Danny L., who serves as the President & CFO of the company, sold 2,001 shares for $60.01 each. As a result, the insider received 120,073 and left with 23,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXNX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.42B and an Enterprise Value of 2.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -55.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXNX has reached a high of $79.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AXNX traded 587.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 623.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.10M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.26% stake in the company. Shares short for AXNX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.02M with a Short Ratio of 4.02M, compared to 4.16M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.99% and a Short% of Float of 8.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.57 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $86.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.7M to a low estimate of $85M. As of the current estimate, Axonics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.98M, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.31M, an increase of 24.00% less than the figure of $25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.51M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $354.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $347.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $348.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.7M, up 27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $424.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $441.9M and the low estimate is $413M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.