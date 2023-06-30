Analyzing Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)’s quick and current ratios

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) closed the day trading at $53.29 down -0.30% from the previous closing price of $53.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6896516 shares were traded. BSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BSX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 132.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Butcher Arthur C sold 6,697 shares for $53.80 per share. The transaction valued at 360,298 led to the insider holds 17,453 shares of the business.

Carruthers Wendy sold 11,671 shares of BSX for $621,359 on Jun 15. The EVP, Human Resources now owns 72,847 shares after completing the transaction at $53.24 per share. On May 16, another insider, Fitzgerald Joseph Michael, who serves as the EVP & Group Pres, Cardiology of the company, sold 63,339 shares for $53.60 each. As a result, the insider received 3,394,856 and left with 213,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSX now has a Market Capitalization of 76.84B and an Enterprise Value of 85.64B. As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 90.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSX has reached a high of $54.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BSX traded about 9.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BSX traded about 7.59M shares per day. A total of 1.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BSX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.72M with a Short Ratio of 8.72M, compared to 16.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.95. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 29 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $3.5B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.56B to a low estimate of $3.48B. As of the current estimate, Boston Scientific Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.24B, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44B, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.35B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.68B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.35B and the low estimate is $14.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.