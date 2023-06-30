Analyzing Ebix Inc. (EBIX)’s quick and current ratios

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) closed the day trading at $26.94 down -2.57% from the previous closing price of $27.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 742937 shares were traded. EBIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EBIX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on July 12, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $108.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBIX now has a Market Capitalization of 854.73M and an Enterprise Value of 1.39B. As of this moment, Ebix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBIX has reached a high of $30.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EBIX traded about 505.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EBIX traded about 492.39k shares per day. A total of 30.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.26M. Insiders hold about 21.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EBIX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.89M, compared to 4.86M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.81% and a Short% of Float of 22.10%.

Dividends & Splits

EBIX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.30, up from 0.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04. The current Payout Ratio is 13.20% for EBIX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $2.17.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $197.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $242.76M to a low estimate of $153M. As of the current estimate, Ebix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $250.78M, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.71M, a decrease of -6.90% over than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $255.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $130M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $999.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $662.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $831.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, down -20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $801.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $581M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.