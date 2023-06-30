Analyzing Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.50, up 2.04% from its previous closing price of $5.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1125506 shares were traded. GPMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GPMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPMT now has a Market Capitalization of 273.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPMT has reached a high of $10.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GPMT traded 661.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 656.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPMT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 578.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 934.14k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, GPMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.14.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $21.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.5M to a low estimate of $20.4M. As of the current estimate, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.93M, an estimated decrease of -4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.36M, an increase of 16.80% over than the figure of -$4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $84.72M, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.2M and the low estimate is $85.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.