Analyzing IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, IGM Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.42, up 4.90% from its previous closing price of $8.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1046435 shares were traded. IGMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IGMS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought 112,500 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 900,000 led to the insider holds 330,700 shares of the business.

Gauthier George sold 1,259 shares of IGMS for $15,497 on May 23. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 40,953 shares after completing the transaction at $12.31 per share. On May 23, another insider, Decker Lisa Lynn, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 1,259 shares for $12.31 each. As a result, the insider received 15,497 and left with 41,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IGMS now has a Market Capitalization of 390.06M and an Enterprise Value of 57.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 236.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 36.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGMS has reached a high of $28.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.64.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IGMS traded 338.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 633.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.95M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IGMS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.48M, compared to 4.16M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.37% and a Short% of Float of 37.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.31 and a low estimate of -$1.5, while EPS last year was -$1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.51, with high estimates of -$1.35 and low estimates of -$1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.62 and -$6.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.76. EPS for the following year is -$5.14, with 9 analysts recommending between -$4.18 and -$6.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $800k. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, IGM Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $366k, an estimated increase of 118.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $870k, an increase of 248.00% over than the figure of $118.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $750k.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IGMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07M, up 184.40% from the average estimate.