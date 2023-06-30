Analyzing Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)’s quick and current ratios

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) closed the day trading at $370.26 down -1.59% from the previous closing price of $376.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1100510 shares were traded. LULU stock price reached its highest trading level at $379.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $369.84.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LULU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 20, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $450 from $410 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when BURGOYNE CELESTE sold 17,343 shares for $362.00 per share. The transaction valued at 6,278,170 led to the insider holds 15,302 shares of the business.

Henry Kathryn sold 189 shares of LULU for $66,491 on Sep 12. The Director now owns 4,102 shares after completing the transaction at $351.80 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LULU now has a Market Capitalization of 47.59B and an Enterprise Value of 47.74B. As of this moment, Lululemon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LULU has reached a high of $389.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $258.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 369.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 335.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LULU traded about 1.84M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LULU traded about 1.46M shares per day. A total of 127.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.65M. Insiders hold about 4.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LULU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.91M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.67 and a low estimate of $2.49, while EPS last year was $2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $2.34 and low estimates of $2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.34 and $11.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.93. EPS for the following year is $13.73, with 27 analysts recommending between $14.99 and $12.02.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $2.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.15B. As of the current estimate, Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LULU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.11B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.16B and the low estimate is $10.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.