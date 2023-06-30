Analyzing Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $56.39, down -0.05% from its previous closing price of $56.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1178349 shares were traded. YUMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YUMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Wat Joey sold 95,171 shares for $61.94 per share. The transaction valued at 5,894,521 led to the insider holds 317,926 shares of the business.

Wat Joey sold 2,800 shares of YUMC for $173,422 on May 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 256,723 shares after completing the transaction at $61.94 per share. On May 09, another insider, BASSI PETER A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,500 shares for $60.96 each. As a result, the insider received 1,066,852 and left with 46,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YUMC now has a Market Capitalization of 23.95B and an Enterprise Value of 23.31B. As of this moment, Yum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUMC has reached a high of $64.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YUMC traded 1.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 418.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 403.57M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YUMC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.2M with a Short Ratio of 8.20M, compared to 9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.49, YUMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.47 and $1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.18 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $2.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.76B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, Yum China Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.13B, an estimated increase of 26.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.17B, an increase of 17.60% less than the figure of $26.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.05B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.57B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.43B and the low estimate is $11.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.