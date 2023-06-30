Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Stocks Hit Low of $19.77 Before Closing at $20.01

In the latest session, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) closed at $20.01 down -3.24% from its previous closing price of $20.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4022353 shares were traded. NLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.77.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $21.50 from $20 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NLY now has a Market Capitalization of 10.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLY has reached a high of $27.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NLY has traded an average of 4.37M shares per day and 4.92M over the past ten days. A total of 489.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 466.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NLY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.28M with a Short Ratio of 12.28M, compared to 15.11M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NLY is 2.60, from 3.29 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.41.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.99. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $869.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $996M to a low estimate of $770M. As of the current estimate, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $645.62M, an estimated increase of 34.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $898.66M, an increase of 37.40% over than the figure of $34.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $764M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.