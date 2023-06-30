Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $3.41

As of close of business last night, Annexon Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.41, down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $3.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667000 shares were traded. ANNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ANNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 300,000 shares for $2.13 per share. The transaction valued at 639,720 led to the insider holds 5,701,926 shares of the business.

Love Douglas sold 6,571 shares of ANNX for $38,564 on Feb 15. The President & CEO now owns 197,646 shares after completing the transaction at $5.87 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Lew Jennifer, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 166 shares for $6.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,046 and left with 29,542 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANNX now has a Market Capitalization of 178.89M and an Enterprise Value of -16.76M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANNX has reached a high of $7.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3913, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2225.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ANNX traded 956.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ANNX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 2.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.09 and -$2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$2.13, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.68 and -$2.5.