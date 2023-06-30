Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Decline -2.68% in Day Trading, Closes at $35.93

The price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) closed at $35.93 in the last session, down -2.68% from day before closing price of $36.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774153 shares were traded. ARWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARWR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Myszkowski Kenneth Allen sold 15,000 shares for $36.20 per share. The transaction valued at 543,000 led to the insider holds 381,704 shares of the business.

GIVEN DOUGLAS B sold 6,500 shares of ARWR for $265,850 on May 05. The Director now owns 117,635 shares after completing the transaction at $40.90 per share. On May 04, another insider, Anzalone Christopher Richard, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $39.52 each. As a result, the insider received 1,975,792 and left with 3,761,338 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARWR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.95B and an Enterprise Value of 3.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARWR has reached a high of $48.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARWR traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.30M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ARWR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 4.99M, compared to 5.23M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 5.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$1.27, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.4. EPS for the following year is -$2.85, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$4.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $48.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.8M to a low estimate of $7.75M. As of the current estimate, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.41M, an estimated increase of 49.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.42M, an increase of 37.50% less than the figure of $49.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $222.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $291.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $243.23M, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440.1M and the low estimate is $45.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -38.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.