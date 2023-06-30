As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Haleon plc (HLN) offers stability

After finishing at $8.17 in the prior trading day, Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) closed at $8.22, up 0.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1570969 shares were traded. HLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLN now has a Market Capitalization of 37.57B and an Enterprise Value of 50.11B. As of this moment, Haleon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLN has reached a high of $9.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.84B. Insiders hold about 6.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HLN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.87M with a Short Ratio of 11.87M, compared to 17.95M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HLN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%.