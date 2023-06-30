AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) was $70.85 for the day, down -0.16% from the previous closing price of $70.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3315038 shares were traded. AZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.12.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AZN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 137.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZN now has a Market Capitalization of 221.87B and an Enterprise Value of 246.91B. As of this moment, AstraZeneca’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZN has reached a high of $76.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.95.

Shares Statistics:

AZN traded an average of 4.14M shares per day over the past three months and 4.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.99B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AZN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.97M with a Short Ratio of 5.97M, compared to 4.67M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.90, AZN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.45. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AZN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 26, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.7. EPS for the following year is $4.27, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.58 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.69B to a low estimate of $11.04B. As of the current estimate, AstraZeneca PLC’s year-ago sales were $10.77B, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.73B, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.41B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.35B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.45B and the low estimate is $48.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.