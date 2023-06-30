Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) closed at $1.28 in the last session, up 9.40% from day before closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4074246 shares were traded. ATOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 37.70 and its Current Ratio is at 37.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on January 26, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATOS now has a Market Capitalization of 120.93M and an Enterprise Value of -19.11M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATOS has reached a high of $1.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8056, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7752.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATOS traded on average about 615.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.57M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ATOS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.25M with a Short Ratio of 7.25M, compared to 7.77M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 5.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.