Avangrid Inc. (AGR)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Avangrid Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.46, up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $37.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518542 shares were traded. AGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.93.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Solomont Alan D bought 129 shares for $38.78 per share. The transaction valued at 5,003 led to the insider holds 9,490 shares of the business.

Solomont Alan D bought 119 shares of AGR for $4,998 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 9,361 shares after completing the transaction at $42.00 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Solomont Alan D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 117 shares for $43.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,070 and bolstered with 9,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGR now has a Market Capitalization of 14.41B and an Enterprise Value of 24.50B. As of this moment, Avangrid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGR has reached a high of $51.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGR traded 607.70K shares on average per day over the past three months and 642.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.75M. Insiders hold about 81.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AGR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.23M, compared to 4.21M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 7.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.76, AGR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.71.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.13. EPS for the following year is $2.29, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, Avangrid Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.79B, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.95B, an increase of 12.40% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.89B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.92B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.81B and the low estimate is $7.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.