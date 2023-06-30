AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Stock Closes up 0.85% on Thursday Trading

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) closed the day trading at $0.90 up 0.85% from the previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0076 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1978839 shares were traded. AVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9087 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8801.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVRO now has a Market Capitalization of 39.77M and an Enterprise Value of -14.23M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVRO has reached a high of $1.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9440, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9304.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVRO traded about 2.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVRO traded about 503.87k shares per day. A total of 44.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.60M. Insiders hold about 2.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AVRO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 983.28k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.58, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$2.4.