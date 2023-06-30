Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) closed at $4.36 in the last session, down -2.46% from day before closing price of $4.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5396884 shares were traded. BTBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2600.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BTBT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.90 and its Current Ratio is at 27.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTBT now has a Market Capitalization of 369.76M and an Enterprise Value of 350.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTBT has reached a high of $4.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6978, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5467.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BTBT traded on average about 4.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.77M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 82.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.50M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BTBT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.23M with a Short Ratio of 9.23M, compared to 9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.19% and a Short% of Float of 11.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.3M to a low estimate of $8.4M. As of the current estimate, Bit Digital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.82M, an estimated increase of 53.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.4M, an increase of 46.80% less than the figure of $53.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.3M, up 51.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.8M and the low estimate is $40.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.