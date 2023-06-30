C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Decline -1.79% in Day Trading, Closes at $2.75

The price of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) closed at $2.75 in the last session, down -1.79% from day before closing price of $2.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528016 shares were traded. CCCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Koppikar Utpal bought 5,667 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 31,735 led to the insider holds 5,667 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCCC now has a Market Capitalization of 134.93M and an Enterprise Value of -49.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2310, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1318.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCCC traded on average about 659.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.34M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 2.9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.81% and a Short% of Float of 11.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.95, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$4.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.1M, down -16.30% from the average estimate.