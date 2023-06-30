Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) was $79.33 for the day, up 0.41% from the previous closing price of $79.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3940961 shares were traded. CP stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 329.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CP now has a Market Capitalization of 73.89B and an Enterprise Value of 88.19B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CP has reached a high of $83.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.73.

Shares Statistics:

CP traded an average of 1.94M shares per day over the past three months and 2.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 930.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.94M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 17.93M with a Short Ratio of 16.45M, compared to 15.44M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.76, CP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86. The current Payout Ratio is 19.00% for CP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 13, 2021 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.51 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.2. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 27 analysts recommending between $4.33 and $3.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.78B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated increase of 47.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.5B, an increase of 47.30% over than the figure of $47.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.53B, up 40.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.54B and the low estimate is $7.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.