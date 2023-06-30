CarMax Inc. (KMX) Shares Decline by -0.04% to Close at $84.34

As of close of business last night, CarMax Inc.’s stock clocked out at $84.34, down -0.04% from its previous closing price of $84.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1731338 shares were traded. KMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.87.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KMX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Nash William D bought 8,220 shares for $60.98 per share. The transaction valued at 501,256 led to the insider holds 165,128 shares of the business.

Cafritz Diane L sold 15,555 shares of KMX for $1,473,836 on Jul 21. The EVP, General Counsel & CHRO now owns 4,988 shares after completing the transaction at $94.75 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Shamim Mohammad, who serves as the EVP and CITO of the company, sold 3,456 shares for $93.91 each. As a result, the insider received 324,553 and left with 8,769 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMX now has a Market Capitalization of 13.35B and an Enterprise Value of 32.33B. As of this moment, CarMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMX has reached a high of $106.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KMX traded 2.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.64M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.83% stake in the company. Shares short for KMX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.51M with a Short Ratio of 21.51M, compared to 22.1M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.60% and a Short% of Float of 13.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.65 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.8. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $7.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.4B to a low estimate of $6.53B. As of the current estimate, CarMax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.54B, an estimated decrease of -17.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.68B, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.52B and the low estimate is $25.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.