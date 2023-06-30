CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $28.72

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) closed the day trading at $28.72 down -0.03% from the previous closing price of $28.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2504418 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Smitherman Barry T sold 5,000 shares for $30.51 per share. The transaction valued at 152,548 led to the insider holds 21,075 shares of the business.

Pound Ted sold 2,770 shares of CNP for $84,485 on May 05. The Director now owns 46,541 shares after completing the transaction at $30.50 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Smitherman Barry T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,005 shares for $28.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 227,167 and bolstered with 20,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNP now has a Market Capitalization of 18.13B and an Enterprise Value of 34.76B. As of this moment, CenterPoint’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNP has reached a high of $33.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNP traded about 3.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNP traded about 3.55M shares per day. A total of 630.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 628.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CNP as of May 30, 2023 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 9.26M, compared to 8.23M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

CNP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 0.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.43. The current Payout Ratio is 56.50% for CNP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 2002 when the company split stock in a 1000:843 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.93B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.22B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.94B, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.76B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.32B, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.05B and the low estimate is $7.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.