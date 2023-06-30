Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) was $7.20 for the day, down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $7.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1458353 shares were traded. CD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.66B and an Enterprise Value of 3.57B. As of this moment, Chindata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CD has reached a high of $9.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.11.

Shares Statistics:

CD traded an average of 1.61M shares per day over the past three months and 2.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 372.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.58M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CD as of May 30, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.69M, compared to 3.95M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.