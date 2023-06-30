Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Records 3.05% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) was $16.89 for the day, up 3.05% from the previous closing price of $16.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7214491 shares were traded. CLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 148.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on May 23, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when MICHAEL RALPH S III bought 10,000 shares for $14.96 per share. The transaction valued at 149,592 led to the insider holds 171,840 shares of the business.

Goncalves Celso L Jr bought 6,500 shares of CLF for $98,697 on May 01. The EVP, CFO now owns 237,727 shares after completing the transaction at $15.18 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Yocum Arlene M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $15.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,703 and bolstered with 83,454 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLF now has a Market Capitalization of 8.44B and an Enterprise Value of 12.94B. As of this moment, Cleveland-Cliffs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLF has reached a high of $22.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.73.

Shares Statistics:

CLF traded an average of 9.31M shares per day over the past three months and 6.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 515.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 508.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 34.28M with a Short Ratio of 34.28M, compared to 39.57M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.66% and a Short% of Float of 7.57%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CLF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 01, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $2.08, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.86 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.94B to a low estimate of $5.67B. As of the current estimate, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.34B, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.69B, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.4B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.99B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.87B and the low estimate is $18.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.