Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Stocks Reach New Highs at $63.85 During Trading Session

After finishing at $64.01 in the prior trading day, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) closed at $63.85, down -0.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627901 shares were traded. CCEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CCEP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCEP now has a Market Capitalization of 29.79B and an Enterprise Value of 41.03B. As of this moment, Coca-Cola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCEP has reached a high of $66.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 457.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.36M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CCEP as of May 30, 2023 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 4.03M, compared to 5.03M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CCEP’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.68, compared to 2.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 50.60% for CCEP, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $63.85, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.49.

