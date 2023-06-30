Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) was $80.79 for the day, down -3.22% from the previous closing price of $83.48. On the day, 1939997 shares were traded. CNXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.25.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNXC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when POLK DENNIS sold 10,000 shares for $136.31 per share. The transaction valued at 1,363,052 led to the insider holds 15,507 shares of the business.

Twomey Cormac J sold 3,631 shares of CNXC for $544,650 on Feb 02. The EVP, Global Ops & Delivery now owns 25,277 shares after completing the transaction at $150.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, POLK DENNIS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $140.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,409,666 and left with 15,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNXC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.36B and an Enterprise Value of 6.40B. As of this moment, Concentrix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXC has reached a high of $151.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.42.

Shares Statistics:

CNXC traded an average of 424.69K shares per day over the past three months and 557.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.40M. Insiders hold about 16.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXC as of May 30, 2023 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 1.26M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.05, CNXC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.91 and a low estimate of $2.73, while EPS last year was $2.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.08, with high estimates of $3.09 and low estimates of $3.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.84 and $10.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.76. EPS for the following year is $11.86, with 3 analysts recommending between $11.93 and $11.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, Concentrix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.59B, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.57B and the low estimate is $6.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.