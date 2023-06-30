Deere & Company (DE) Decline -0.88% in Day Trading, Closes at $401.63

The price of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) closed at $401.63 in the last session, down -0.88% from day before closing price of $405.20. On the day, 1871501 shares were traded. DE stock price reached its highest trading level at $405.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $395.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 168.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $530.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when May John C II sold 52,967 shares for $416.02 per share. The transaction valued at 22,035,545 led to the insider holds 109,126 shares of the business.

von Pentz Markwart sold 27,933 shares of DE for $10,659,039 on Jun 07. The Pres Ag & Turf, Sml Ag & Turf now owns 57,115 shares after completing the transaction at $381.59 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Erwin Tami A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 675 shares for $371.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,459 and bolstered with 950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DE now has a Market Capitalization of 118.80B and an Enterprise Value of 171.07B. As of this moment, Deere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DE has reached a high of $448.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $283.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 380.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 397.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DE traded on average about 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 295.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 290.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 2.65M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DE is 5.00, which was 4.71 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42. The current Payout Ratio is 15.10% for DE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.07 and a low estimate of $7.4, while EPS last year was $6.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.56, with high estimates of $8.17 and low estimates of $7.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $33.13 and $31.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $31.87. EPS for the following year is $32.22, with 26 analysts recommending between $34.9 and $26.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.47B to a low estimate of $13.71B. As of the current estimate, Deere & Company’s year-ago sales were $13B, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.83B, a decrease of -3.70% less than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.8B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.92B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.43B and the low estimate is $46.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.