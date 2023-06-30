Diageo plc (DEO) Stock Price Peaks at $170.64 During Trading

The closing price of Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) was $169.32 for the day, down -0.09% from the previous closing price of $169.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615615 shares were traded. DEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $170.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $169.14.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DEO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 134.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $186.48 from $217.80 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEO now has a Market Capitalization of 95.33B and an Enterprise Value of 113.73B. As of this moment, Diageo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEO has reached a high of $194.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 177.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 176.52.

Shares Statistics:

DEO traded an average of 360.39K shares per day over the past three months and 497.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 568.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.78M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DEO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 1.69M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.78, DEO has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.20. The current Payout Ratio is 38.80% for DEO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 27, 1991 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.