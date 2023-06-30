Disc Medicine Opco Inc (IRON) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $46.55

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) closed the day trading at $46.55 down -9.08% from the previous closing price of $51.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571776 shares were traded. IRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IRON, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.30 and its Current Ratio is at 24.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on June 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $75 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Novo Holdings A/S sold 1,250,000 shares for $46.10 per share. The transaction valued at 57,625,000 led to the insider holds 1,090,772 shares of the business.

AI DMI LLC bought 434,783 shares of IRON for $10,000,009 on Feb 15. The 10% Owner now owns 3,141,759 shares after completing the transaction at $23.00 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Ashiya Mona, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 108,696 shares for $23.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,500,008 and bolstered with 1,196,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRON now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 929.17M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRON has reached a high of $57.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IRON traded about 192.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IRON traded about 438.29k shares per day. A total of 22.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.16M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IRON as of Jun 14, 2023 were 361.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 304.74k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$1.23, while EPS last year was -$3.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.91, with high estimates of -$0.69 and low estimates of -$1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.29 and -$4.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.9. EPS for the following year is -$4.15, with 8 analysts recommending between -$3.16 and -$5.47.