Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) expected to report EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) closed at $88.88 down -0.25% from its previous closing price of $89.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2538107 shares were traded. DUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Duke Energy Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Renjel Louis E. sold 1,900 shares for $99.90 per share. The transaction valued at 189,812 led to the insider holds 9,967 shares of the business.

YOUNG STEVEN K sold 415 shares of DUK for $41,849 on Dec 01. The EVP & CCO now owns 111,997 shares after completing the transaction at $100.84 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Jamil Dhiaa M., who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 900 shares for $95.01 each. As a result, the insider received 85,510 and left with 58,057 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUK now has a Market Capitalization of 68.67B and an Enterprise Value of 147.20B. As of this moment, Duke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUK has reached a high of $113.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DUK has traded an average of 2.97M shares per day and 3.37M over the past ten days. A total of 770.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 769.27M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DUK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.16M with a Short Ratio of 7.16M, compared to 7.98M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DUK is 4.02, from 4.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.09. The current Payout Ratio is 161.20% for DUK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.05 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $5.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.63. EPS for the following year is $5.98, with 16 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $5.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.62B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.93B to a low estimate of $5.96B. As of the current estimate, Duke Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.68B, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.95B, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.04B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.77B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.95B and the low estimate is $27.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.