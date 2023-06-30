Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) was $28.25 for the day, down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $28.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542533 shares were traded. BROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.10.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BROS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Ricci Joth sold 160,000 shares for $37.53 per share. The transaction valued at 6,004,382 led to the insider holds 2,056,335 shares of the business.

Graham John Patrick sold 8,000 shares of BROS for $250,480 on Dec 14. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 163,332 shares after completing the transaction at $31.31 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Maxwell Brian, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 240,000 and left with 1,153,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BROS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.61B and an Enterprise Value of 2.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has reached a high of $54.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.38.

Shares Statistics:

BROS traded an average of 914.86K shares per day over the past three months and 692.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.52M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BROS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.1M with a Short Ratio of 8.10M, compared to 8.42M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.95% and a Short% of Float of 19.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.12M to a low estimate of $246.6M. As of the current estimate, Dutch Bros Inc.’s year-ago sales were $186.38M, an estimated increase of 35.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $263.53M, an increase of 35.30% less than the figure of $35.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.1M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BROS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $986M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $955.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $972.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $739.01M, up 31.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.