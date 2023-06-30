Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Shares Rise by 1.84% to Close at $46.94

As of close of business last night, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s stock clocked out at $46.94, up 1.84% from its previous closing price of $46.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551098 shares were traded. EGLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EGLE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Vogel Gary sold 6,503 shares for $50.09 per share. The transaction valued at 325,735 led to the insider holds 140,151 shares of the business.

Danaos Corp bought 136,622 shares of EGLE for $6,542,233 on Jun 22. The 10% Owner now owns 1,552,865 shares after completing the transaction at $47.89 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, OCM Opps EB Holdings Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,781,561 shares for $58.00 each. As a result, the insider received 219,330,538 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGLE now has a Market Capitalization of 457.68M and an Enterprise Value of 652.36M. As of this moment, Eagle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGLE has reached a high of $67.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EGLE traded 272.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 396.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.74M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EGLE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.49% and a Short% of Float of 13.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.70, EGLE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.20%. The current Payout Ratio is 43.30% for EGLE, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 14, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $4.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $2.7 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $4.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.94. EPS for the following year is $7.89, with 7 analysts recommending between $12.8 and $3.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $104.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.24M to a low estimate of $67.54M. As of the current estimate, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s year-ago sales were $162.41M, an estimated decrease of -35.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.94M, a decrease of -22.10% over than the figure of -$35.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.17M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $524.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $342.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $452.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $719.85M, down -37.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $439.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $570.16M and the low estimate is $288.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.