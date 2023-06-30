Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Rise 10.53% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.72

The price of Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) closed at $0.72 in the last session, up 10.53% from day before closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0683 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1203018 shares were traded. EGIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EGIO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGIO now has a Market Capitalization of 134.06M and an Enterprise Value of 200.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGIO has reached a high of $3.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5608, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3910.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EGIO traded on average about 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.92M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 220.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.11M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EGIO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 3.8M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $108.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.46M to a low estimate of $107M. As of the current estimate, Edgio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $62.88M, an estimated increase of 73.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.77M, an increase of 77.30% over than the figure of $73.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $364.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $360.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $362.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.63M, up 66.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $442.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $450.9M and the low estimate is $429M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.